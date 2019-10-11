Michael Thatcher and More to Star in The Play That Goes Wrong National Tour

The producers of The Play That Goes Wrong have announced the cast for the 2019-20 season of its national tour.

Jason Bowen, Todd Buonopane, Chris French, Bianca Horn, Jacqueline Jarrold, Chris Lanceley, Adam Petherbridge, Michael Thatcher, Brock Bivens, Shelley Fort, Jemma Jane, and Conor Seamus Moroney will star.

The tour will next stop at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux City, South Dakota, on October 18, before hitting Richmond, Virginia; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis; Norfolk, Virginia; Schenectady, New York; Seattle; and Madison, Wisconsin. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Cowritten by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theater. The play introduces the "Cornley University Drama Society," who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. But as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances at the Lyceum Theatre on March 9, 2017, and closed on January 6, 2019. It moved to New World Stages on February 11, 2019.