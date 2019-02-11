About this show

The time is right to see The Play That Goes Wrong, one of Broadway's funniest smash hits! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "a riotous explosion of comedy!" (The Daily Beast) and "tons of fun for all ages!" (HuffPost). Ben Brantley of the New York Times calls The Play That Goes Wrong "a gut-busting hit," and Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: "Go!" Get tickets now — it would be wrong to wait!