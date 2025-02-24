Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes to Offer ASL-Interpreted Performance This Week

Off-Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong will offer its first ever American Sign Language-interpreted performance this Wednesday, February 26 at 2pm. The hit comedy, currently running at New World Stages, began performances off-Broadway in February 2019, following a nearly two year-run on Broadway.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the fourth wall-smashing hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes follows a theatre company on the opening night of their murder mystery, where things are quickly spiraling from bad to disastrous, with an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

The cast currently includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Julian Robertson as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, John Rapson as Robert, Maggie Weston as Sandra, and understudies Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Matt DiCarlo and features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.