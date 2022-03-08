The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation to Debut in Seattle

Producer Ken Davenport has announced plans to debut The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical this fall at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Performances will run September 10-October 1, followed by an engagement at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars October 25-November 6. The production plans to transfer to Broadway, dates and theater yet to be announced.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen); direction and choreography by Donna Feore; scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada, music supervision and additional arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen; and music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

Based on the characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise, the musical was formerly known by a working title, Broadway Vacation.