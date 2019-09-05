Rob McClure to Star in New Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

Rob McClure will take on the title role in the world premiere of the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire, running at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre November 26-December 29.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the musical is written by Something Rotten! collaborators Karey Kirkpatrick (book and score), Wayne Kirkpatrick (score), and John O'Farrell (book). Lorin Latarro will choreograph, with Ethan Popp serving as musical supervisor.

Further casting, additional creative team, and a production timeline will be announced later. Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Based on the film and the novel Alias Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows a struggling actor who will go to any lengths after he loses custody of his children, including disguising himself as a British nanny to take care of them. The film starred Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson. It was directed by Chris Columbus, and written by Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon.