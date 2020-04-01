Les Misérables, Broadway Vacation Set for New Season at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the titles for its 2020-21 season. Due to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates, there are no firm dates determined.

The season will include Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita, directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee; Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek the Musical, directed by Desdemona Chiang; and Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tabelak's Godspell, directed by Bill Berry.

Also included are the world premieres of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen's Broadway Vacation, the Musical, directed by Donna Feore, and Martin Lowe and Wayne Rawley's Chilifinger! The Musical, directed by John Langs.

Touring productions include Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, and Come From Away.