Bruce, New Musical About the Making of Jaws From Bandstand Creators, Sets Seattle Premiere

Bruce, a new musical from the creators of Bandstand and inspired by the making of the classic movie Jaws, will have its world premiere beginning May 27, 2022 at Seattle Rep. The production will run through June 26.

Based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, Bruce has music by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor. Donna Feore will direct and choreograph, with casting and additional information still to be announced.

The musical tells the story of a virtually unknown 26-year-old director named Steven Spielberg as he sets out to film an adaptation of a bestselling novel on a fishing island off Cape Cod. In addition to bad weather, hostile locals, delays, and an exploding budget, Spielberg and the team must contend with a highly dysfunctional star named Bruce, who happens to be a mechanical great white shark.