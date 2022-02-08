Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill to Launch North American Tour

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price have announced plans for a multi-year North American tour of Jagged Little Pill, which is set to begin fall 2022. Only one tour stop has been revealed: Seattle's Paramount Theatre from November 8-13. Other stops will be announced at a later date.

Featuring music by Alanis Morissette and a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells the story of one Connecticut family with a whole lot of problems: Drug addiction, the trials of gender nonconformity, tensions arising from interracial adoption, and sexual assault are all addressed using music from Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 album, as well as later albums.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, with scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, video design by Lucy Mackinnon, and hair, wig, and make-up design J. Jared Janas.

