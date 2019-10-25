San Francisco's SHN is now BroadwaySF

The Bay Area entertainment company SHN has changed its name to BroadwaySF. BroadwaySF's new website is broadwaysf.com.

"Our new name projects our clear and simple promise to live theater lovers around the Bay Area — we will continue bringing Broadway blockbusters and one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences to our Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco," CMO Scott Kane told TheaterMania.

BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.

(photo provided by BroadwaySF)

Kane continued, "Robert Nederlander and Carole Shorenstein Hays jointly announced an amicable settlement of their on-going litigation. Under the agreement, the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres will be exclusively owned and controlled by Nederlander, and the Curran Theater will continue to be owned and controlled by Shorenstein Hays. Based on this agreement, we introduced a new name to replace SHN — BroadwaySF."

BroadwaySF is the preeminent theater entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

Kane concluded, "While our visual identity has changed, our core business, brand values and commitment to Bay Area audiences will not."

See all of BroadwaySF's shows here.