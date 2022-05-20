Let the Right One In, Clyde's, English, and More Set for Berkeley Rep Season

San Francisco's Berkeley Rep has announced a season of West Coast premieres from the United States and England.

The 2022-23 season kicks off with Emma Rice's production of Wuthering Heights, adapted from the novel by Emily Brontë, and copresented by Rice's company Wise Children, alongside the National Theatre, the Bristol Old Vic, and the York Theatre Royal. The gothic masterpiece, starting performances November 2022, is reinvented with live music, dance, and "a dash of impish irreverence."

Winter 2023 will see Taylor Reynolds's production of Lynn Nottage's Tony nominated Clyde's, a coproduction with the Huntington Theatre Company (January), and the Signature Theatre Company production of Lauren Yee and Dengue Fever's Cambodian Rock Band, directed by Chay Yew (February). Opening in April 2023 is Sanaz Toossi's Outer Critics Circle Award-winning English, with a new solo piece by Tony winner Ari'el Stachel, titled Out of Character, to debut in June under the direction of Tony Taccone.

The National Theatre of Scotland production of Jack Thorne's Let the Right One In will have its West Coast premiere in May 2023, with director John Tiffany and associate director/choreographer Steven Hoggett returning to stage this coming-of-age vampire tale, based on the Swedish novel and screenplay by John Ajvide Lindqvist.

Casting and further information is still to be announced.