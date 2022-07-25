Amber Iman, Kecia Lewis, and More Set for New Jocelyn Bioh Musical Goddess in Berkeley

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the world premiere of the new musical Goddess, with a book by Jocelyn Bioh, score by Michael Thurber, and conception/direction by Saheem Ali. It runs August 13-September 25.

In Goddess, a mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life — stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée — be upended?

In alphabetical order, the cast includes Abena (Rashida), Melessie Clark (Mosi), Rodrick Covington (Ahmed), Zachary Downer (Sameer), Amber Iman (Nadira), Grasan Kingsberry (Jaali), Kingsley Leggs (Hassan), Kecia Lewis (Siti), Isio-Maya Nuwere(Safiyah), Aaron Patterson (Yusef), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Omari), Awa Sal Secka (Zawadi), Lawrence Stallings (Madongo), Teshomech (Tisa), Quiantae Thomas (Amina) Wade Watson (Musa), and Reggie D. White (Balozi).

Goddess features additional material by Mkhululi Z. Mabija, choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, music direction by Marco Paguia, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projections and video design by Brittany Bland, wig design by Nikiya Mathis, and illusions by Steve Cuiffo.