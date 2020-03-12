BroadwaySF Cancels Hamilton, The Last Ship Because of Coronavirus Concerns

BroadwaySF announced yesterday that it had cancelled Hamilton, The Last Ship, and more of its productions through March 25 in accordance with San Francisco's recent mandate prohibiting large gatherings of 1,000 people or more in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The cancellations began last night.

"We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials," Scott Walton, BroadwaySF director of communications, said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as we receive them."

The Last Ship was set to conclude its run on March 22. Hamilton is still scheduled to run through May 31 at the BroadwaySF Orpheum Theatre, assuming the ban isn't extended.

Customers who bought tickets for the canceled performances on the BroadwaySF website will receive full refunds.