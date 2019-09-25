The Old Globe Releases Photos From Heather Raffo's Noura
Johanna McKeon directs the play.
The Old Globe has released photos from Heather Raffo's Noura, directed by Johanna McKeon. Performances continue through October 20.
Noura features Giovanni Cozic as Yazen/Alex, Mattico David as Tareq/Tim, Isra Elsalihie as Maryam, Lameece Issaq as Noura/Nora, and Fajer Kaisi as Rafa'a.
The creative team includes Andromache Chalfant (scenic design), Dina El-Aziz (costume design), Driscoll Otto (lighting design), Melanie Chen Cole (sound design), and Noora Hammi (cultural consultant).
Noura is described as follows: "Noura and her husband are Chaldean Christian refugees from Iraq, celebrating their first Christmas Eve as American citizens. But the long-anticipated visit of an orphan girl they once sponsored, now a promising college student, causes them to question who they've become and what they've left behind."