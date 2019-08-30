The Old Globe Announces Casting for Heather Raffo's Noura

The Old Globe has announced casting for Heather Raffo's Noura, directed by Johanna McKeon. Performances run September 20-October 20.

Noura will feature Giovanni Cozic as Yazen/Alex, Mattico David as Tareq/Tim, Isra Elsalihie as Maryam, Lameece Issaq as Noura/Nora, and Fajer Kaisi as Rafa'a.

The creative team includes Andromache Chalfant (scenic design), Dina El-Aziz (costume design), Driscoll Otto (lighting design), Melanie Chen Cole (sound design), and Noora Hammi (cultural consultant).

Noura is described as follows: "Noura and her husband are Chaldean Christian refugees from Iraq, celebrating their first Christmas Eve as American citizens. But the long-anticipated visit of an orphan girl they once sponsored, now a promising college student, causes them to question who they've become and what they've left behind. "