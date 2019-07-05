Jeff Blumenkrantz and More Join Steve Martin's The Underpants

The Old Globe Theatre has announced the cast and creative team or Steve Martin's The Underpants, directed by Walter Bobbie and running July 27-September 1, with an official August 1 press opening.

Adapted from Die Hose by Carl Sternheim, the play was originally commissioned by artistic director Barry Edelstein when he ran New York's Classic Stage Company. This is the fourth Martin work in recent seasons at the Globe, including 2014's world-premiere musical Bright Star, which transferred to Broadway in 2016, and 2016's world-premiere comedy Meteor Shower, which transferred to Broadway in 2017.

The Underpants is described as follows: "Newly married Louise is bored with her demanding and uptight bureaucrat husband. Then one day at the royal parade, she jumps up on a bench to see the king go by, and oops! — her bloomers come loose and fall down around her ankles, right in front of everyone. Her husband is frantic with worry about losing his job and their reputation. But suddenly the room they've been trying to rent out has plenty of takers, and it just might have something to do with…the underpants."

The cast includes Jeff Blumenkrantz (Bright Star) as Klinglehoff, Michael Bradley Cohen (Punchdrunk's Sleep No More) as Benjamin Cohen, Regina De Vera (The Merchant of Venice for Tanghalang Pilipino Actors' Company) as Louise Maske, Joanna Glushak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Gertrude Deuter, Eddie Kaye Thomas (The Diary of Anne Frank) as Theo Maske, Luis Vega (The Humans national tour) as Frank Versati, and Kris Zarif (Globe's A Thousand Splendid Suns) as King.

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), and Nevin Steinberg (sound design).