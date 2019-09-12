The Prince of Providence Begins Performances at Trinity Rep

Performances of Trinity Repertory Company's world premiere of The Prince of Providence begin tonight, September 12. The production runs through October 27. Opening night is September 16.

Written by George Brant, and based on the best-selling book of the same name by Mike Stanton, The Prince of Providence is about "the highs and lows of the career of former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci. Cianci left office twice because of legal issues. He remains a polarizing figure locally and a well-known political figure nationally, in part because of the podcast Crimetown, which featured his story in its first season."

Scott Aiello stars as Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci. The rest of the cast includes Rebecca Gibel, Stephen Berenson, Erick Betancourt, Janice Duclos, Caitlin Duffy, Mauro Hantman, Phyllis Kay, Ian Kramer, Brian McEleney, Lindsey Steinert, Charlie Thurston, Joe Wilson Jr., and Nick Vicinanzo. Taibi Magar directs.