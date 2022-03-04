Casting Announced for World Premiere of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical

Casting has been announced for the world premiere production of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical, which will play the Leonard C. Haas Stage March 9-April 3. The musical is a production of People's Light.

According to a press description, "From obscure beginnings to overnight teen sensation, Lloyd Price's story comes to the stage for the first time. Featuring a stellar ensemble performing the singer/songwriter's iconic hits, Personality celebrates one of the most resilient and influential entertainers of the 20th century."

Price, who died in May 2021, co-wrote the show with B. Jeffrey Madoff. It features Price's most popular songs, including "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and "Personality."

Saint Aubyn will play the title role as an adult, and Nathaniel Washington will play Young Lloyd Price.

The production also features Stanley Wayne Mathis as Logan, Miles Boone as Little Richard/Ensemble, Donnie Hammond as Sister Rosetta, and Desireé Murphy as Emma/Ensemble. The ensemble is rounded out by Michael Covel, Ben Dibble, Robert H. Fowler, Kyshawn Lane, Todd Lawson, Lizzie Mason, Charlotte McKinley, Iykechi McCoy and Dony Wright.

Sheldon Epps directs, with musical direction by Shelton Becton and choreography by Edgar Godineaux.

Personality features scenic and projection design by Tony Award winner David Gallo (Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone), costume design by Karen Perry (Broadway's Lackawanna Blues), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Broadway's Peter and the Starcatcher), video design by Steve Channon (Broadway's The Mountaintop), and sound design by Tony Award winner Rob Kaplowitz (Broadway's Skeleton Crew).