Matt Doyle, Jeanna De Waal Starring in The Great Gatsby in South Korea

Tony winner Matt Doyle and Senzel Ahmady will star in the Seoul, South Korea, production of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby.

Doyle will play Jay Gatsby, with Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan. Joining them are Broadway vets Gerald Caesar as Nick Carraway, Amber Nicole Ardolino as Jordan Baker, Jeanna de Waal as Myrtle Wilson, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim, and Wes Williams as Tom Buchanan.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Paradise Square) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreography by Dominique Kelley (Dancing With the Stars).

The production also features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements and music supervision by Jason Howland, and orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg.

Performances run August 1-November 9 at the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District.