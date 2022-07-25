Lesli Margherita to Return to Dames at Sea at Bucks County Playhouse

Members of the 2015 Broadway company of Dames at Sea will reprise their work for a production of the musical at Bucks County Playhouse, running from August 12-September 11.

Director and choreographer Randy Skinner, along with scenic designer Anna Louizos and costume designer David C. Woolard will return to the production's creative team. Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita will also reprise her performance as diva Mona Kent from the 2015 Broadway revival.

Completing the cast will be Daisy Wright as Ruby, Julie Kavanaugh as Joan, Byron St. Cyr as Captain/Hennessy, and Daniel Plimpton and Drew King as the sailors Dick and Lucky, respectively.

With music by Jim Wise and book/lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, Dames at Sea is described as "a tap-happy musical, in the tradition of 42nd Street, that spoofs the high-spirited movie musicals of the 1930s. Ruby steps off a bus from Utah and into her first Broadway show, but hours before the opening night curtain is to rise, the cast learns their theater is being demolished. So, Ruby and the cast, with the help of some adoring sailors, come up with an ingenious plan to ensure that the show goes on."

Rounding out the creative team are lighting designer Kirk Bookman; sound designer Joanna Lynne Staub; and hair, wig, and makeup designer Earon Chew Nealey.