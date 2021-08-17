Escape to Margaritaville North American Tour to Recommence Performances

The North American tour of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville will begin performances again at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, running there August 31-September 5, before setting sail on a final 12-week tour that will visit more than 20 cities.

Following a 537-day hiatus, the tour will welcome back Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D., and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted. The tour will welcome Emily Qualmann as Tammy.

The company will also feature DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pederson, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Chad Vaught.

"Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun," said Jimmy Buffett in a statement. "And, our talented performers are ready, willing and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat."

Escape to Margaritaville features a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley along with original songs and beloved Jimmy Buffett classics, such as "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. Amy Anders Corcoran directs this production, based on original direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley. Choreography is by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub.

