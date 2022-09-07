Randy Sharp's Washington Square to Play Just Blocks from Washington Square Park

Axis Theatre Company will present Randy Sharp's Washington Square, a new adaptation of the Henry James novel set just blocks from Axis's home in Greenwich Village. Previews begin October 5 ahead of an official opening night on October 8. Performances are scheduled through October 29.

Washington Square was previously scheduled to open on March 15, 2020 but was shuttered due to the pandemic following four preview performances.

Washington Square tells the story of Catherine Sloper, a wealthy young woman growing up in a dour household. When Morris Townsend, a mysterious suitor, makes a bid for her heart, Catherine is torn between following her instincts or heeding the warnings of her cruel father and persistent aunt.

The production features original music by Paul Carbonara and is performed by a cast of four, with George Demas as The Doctor, Britt Genelin as Catherine, Jon McCormick as Morris Townsend, and Dee Pelletier as Penniman.

Sharp directs a creative team that includes Karl Ruckdeschel (costume design), David Zeffren (lighting design), Lynn Mancinelli (prop design), Regina Betancourt (production stage manager), Marc Palmieri (dramaturgy), Brian Barnhart (producing director), and Jeffrey Resnick (executive director).