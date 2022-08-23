Mabou Mines to Present María Irene Fornés's Mud/Drowning, With Music by Philip Glass

Mabou Mines and Weathervane Productions will present a return engagement of the revival of Mud/Drowning by María Irene Fornés. The two short plays will begin previews at the company's home (150 First Avenue) on September 21 ahead of an official opening night on September 24. Tickets are on sale through October 9.

Giving voice to those at the "bottom" of society, Mud is presented as "table work" performance, taking its form from the early rehearsal process.

Drowning is a five-page surreal play that composer Philip Glass has transformed into a "pocket opera." Glass has also contributed original music to Mud.

JoAnne Akalaitis directs both productions. The cast of Mud will feature Paul Lazar, Sifiso Mabena, Tony Torn, and Wendy vanden Heuvel. Drowning will feature Tomas Cruz, Gregory Purnhagen, and Peter Stewart.

The Mud/Drowning production team includes Kaye Voyce (scenic and costume design), Thomas Dunn (lighting design), Gabrielle Vincent and Anne Ford Coates (makeup design), Kate Croasdale (production stage manager), Sage Reed (associate scenic & costume design), and Kendra Bator & Tom Casserly (executive producers).