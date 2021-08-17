Alix Sobler's Hindsight to Make World Premiere Off-Off-Broadway

Fault Line Theatre will present the world premiere of Alix Sobler's play Hindsight at the Paradise Factory September 18-October 23. Founding artistic director Aaron Rossini will direct the production.

A press statement describes the show like this: "In the theater, there has always been a grey area between what is fact and what is fiction. Grey areas can lead to confusion, disaster, and violence - especially when it comes to the news and our politics. Where did it all begin? In Hindsight, an intrepid playwright traces the problem back to 1987 and the abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine. But as she builds her case, the facts, historical characters, and her own memories refuse to cooperate. Is it possible to trace our problems as a nation back to one decision made in the 80s? And if so, is a play really the right place to unpack this conversation? Like an episode of John Oliver crashing headfirst into a production of Our Town, Hindsight is a comedy that asks questions about how we communicate when we can't even get our facts straight."

Sobler is the author of several plays, including the solo show Certain Woman of an Age, which she co-authored with Margaret Trudeau (mother of the current Canadian prime minister).

The company of Hindsight features Andrea Abello, Craig Wesley Divino, Lynnette R. Freeman, Daniel Pearce, Alix Sobler, and Luis Vega. The creative team includes set design by Tristan Jeffers, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Chad Raines.

All guests must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. Additionally, all guests must wear masks at all times. Click here for a detailed and up-to-date list of Covid safety measures for this production.