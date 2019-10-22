Yiddish Fiddler Revival to Close in January

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish) will end its run on January 5 at Stage 42.

Fiddler on the Roof is the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival, a 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation, and star Steven Skybell is the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof cast features Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor/director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

The production was first presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage where it ran from July 4, 2018-December 30, 2018.