Will Eno's Gnit Announces Casting for New York Premiere

Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for the New York premiere of Gnit, a new play by Will Eno inspired by Henrik Ibsen's Peer Gynt. Directed by Eno's frequent collaborator Oliver Butler, performances will run on the Samuel H. Scripps Mainstage at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center from March 7-29.

Gnit reimagines Ibsen's sprawling 19th-century five-act play in verse as a quick-paced contemporary tragicomedy. Peter Gnit (Joe Curnutte) is a feckless, well-meaning sloucher who bounces between glib reactions to experience and ill-considered efforts at finding his True Self, all the while missing the love, joy, sorrow, goodness, and authentic experience surrounding him. Steeped in Eno's signature wordplay, wit, and pretension-skewering, Gnit finds hilarity in calamitous self-deception and profundity in a pratfall of a life.

In addition to Curnutte, the cast will feature Jordan Bellow (Orange Is the New Black) as Stranger 1, Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) as Solvay, Deborah Hedwall (Sight Unseen) as Mother, Matthew Maher (King Lear) as Town, and Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Stranger 2. The creative team includes Kimie Nishikawa (set design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), and Daniel Kluger (composer).