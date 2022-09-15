Will Arbery's Evanston Salt Costs Climbing Announces Off-Broadway Cast

Complete casting has been announced for The New Group's opening production of the 2022-23 season — Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere will run from October 25-December 18 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Broaching the topic of climate change, the play is described as follows: "In Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, Will Arbery confronts humanity's deepest fears with surreal humor, warmth, and the fortitude of municipal public servants. Winters keep getting worse in Evanston, IL where salt truck drivers Peter and Basil battle the ice and snow and pass the time with jokes and stories. But what's with this creeping sense of dread? Is it because their boss Maiworm has noble visions of new green technology that would make their jobs obsolete? Or is there a more terrifying warning calling out from under these roads? At least they have each other, right?"

The cast of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing will feature Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Jeb Kreager (Mare of Easttown), Ken Leung (Lost), and Rachel Sachnoff (Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at White Heron Theatre).

The production's creative team will include scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington.