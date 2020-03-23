Watch Morgan Siobhan Green Sing From New Musical Between the Lines

A new music video from the upcoming off-Broadway production of Between the Lines has been released. Here is "Do It for You," written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, and performed by Morgan Siobhan Green.

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines is described as an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

The production will also star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Jason Gotay (Evita), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Directed by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach) and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure), with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand). The musical is produced by Daryl Roth.

Performances are expected to begin May 12 at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage.