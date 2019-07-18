Watch Annie Golden in Scenes From Broadway Bounty Hunter

Video from Broadway Bounty Hunter has been released. The musical is running at the Greenwich House Theater.

With music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams, Broadway Bounty Hunter received its world premiere at Barrington Stage in 2016. The off-Broadway premiere is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner.

Broadway Bounty Hunter is inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s. Annie Golden leads the cast as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actor of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical is described as chronicling "a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity — and save the theater."

The company is also includes Alan H. Green as Lazarus, Brad Oscar as Mac Roundtree, Emily Borromeo as Shiro Jin, Badia Farha as Sienna, Jasmine Forsberg as Cortnie/Indigo, Omar Garibay as Spark Plug/Director, Jared Joseph as Felipe, Christina Sajous as Claudine Machine/Janessa, and Emilie Battle and Ian Coulter-Buford as swings. Anne L. Nathan will perform the title role at Saturday matinee performances.