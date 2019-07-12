Watch a Montage from Lincoln Center Theater's The Rolling Stone

Lincoln Center Theater has released a montage from its newest play, The Rolling Stone, which is set to open on Monday, July 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check it out below:

Written by Chris Urch and directed by Saheem Ali, the cast of six features Ato Blankson-Wood, Latoya Edwards, Robert Gilbert, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Adenike Thomas, and James Udom. The production also features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Japhy Weideman, and original music and sound by Justin Ellington.

The Rolling Stone is described as follows: "Set in Uganda, a country subjected to severe anti-homosexuality laws, The Rolling Stone is an intimate yet explosive family drama about two brothers at odds — one a gay man in a clandestine relationship, and the other a church pastor who fervently rails against the lifestyle his brother is forced to conceal."