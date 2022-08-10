Vineyard Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Productions

Vineyard Theatre has announced programming for its 40th anniversary season.

The season will open with the world premiere of Sandra (November 3-December 11), a one-woman thriller written by David Cale (Harry Clarke) and directed by Leigh Silverman. The story is described as follows: "Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory." The production will star Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul, English) and feature an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Closing out the season in spring 2023 will be the world premiere of This Land Was Made, written by Tori Sampson (If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be A Muhfucka), and directed by Taylor Reynolds. The play is described as follows: "Liberation. Peace. Love. Self-Defense. Oakland in 1967 is a powder keg of social activism ready to boil over into radical action. For the patrons of Miss Trish's bar, it's all just talking points — until the explosive and seductive force of the revolution walks through the door."

The Vineyard season will also include a world-premiere musical, to be announced.