Veronica Mars's Enrico Colantoni to Star in World Premiere of Fear

Fear, a new play by Matt Williams, will makes its world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 15-December 8, with opening night set for Thursday, October 24.

The play is described as follows: "Fear follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, college professor, and teenage boy. In this psychological drama, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them."

Obi Abili (TV's Billions), Enrico Colantoni (TV's Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts) will star. Tea Alagić will direct. The creative team will include Andrew Boyce (scenic designer), D.M. Wood (lighting designer), Oana Botez (costume designer), Jane Shaw (sound designer), and J. David Brimmer (fight director).