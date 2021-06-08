Trevor: The Musical to Play Off-Broadway Run This Fall

New dates have been set for the off-Broadway run of Trevor: The Musical at Stage 42. The production, which was scheduled to run in the spring of 2020, will now begin performances October 25, with opening night set for November 10.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, with an original screenplay by Lecesne. Choreography is by Joshua Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical).

The musical follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. The Trevor Project, which was created as a result of the Trevor film, is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives.

The world premiere of Trevor: The Musical was presented by Chicago's Writers Theatre in a special agreement with A.B. & W. Productions through the Literary Development Initiative.

Casting for the 19 roles and additional details for Trevor: The Musical will be announced soon.