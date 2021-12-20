Trevor: The Musical Sets Closing Date

Trevor: The Musical, which opened off-Broadway this fall at Stage 42, will play its final performance on January 2, 2022. Sh-K-Boom Records will record a cast album featuring the original off-Broadway cast, with a release date to be announced soon.

Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, with an original screenplay by Lecesne. Choreography is by Joshua Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical). Our critic Pete Hempstead called the new musical "hilarious, moving, and timely."

The musical follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. The Trevor Project, which was created as a result of the Trevor film, is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives.

Trevor's 19-member company includes Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.