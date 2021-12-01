TheaterMania Logo
Watch the Trailer for Shakespeare in the Park Documentary, Reopening Night

The new HBO documentary follows the cast and crew Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives

On December 20, HBO will debut a new documentary about the Public Theater and its struggle to relaunch its free Shakespeare in the Park program following the Covid-19 pandemic. Reopening Night features behind-the-scenes footage from the rehearsal process of Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives, as well as interviews with members of the cast and crew. They speak about life as theater artists during a time without theater, as well as the protests that occurred in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. You can see the official trailer here:

