Watch the Trailer for Shakespeare in the Park Documentary, Reopening Night

On December 20, HBO will debut a new documentary about the Public Theater and its struggle to relaunch its free Shakespeare in the Park program following the Covid-19 pandemic. Reopening Night features behind-the-scenes footage from the rehearsal process of Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives, as well as interviews with members of the cast and crew. They speak about life as theater artists during a time without theater, as well as the protests that occurred in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. You can see the official trailer here: