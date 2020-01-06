The Woman in Black Cast Meets the Press

Ben Porter and David Acton, the stars of The Woman in Black, met the press at the McKittrick Hotel's Club Car ahead of the show's run beginning January 8. Opening night is set for January 23.

Based on Susan Hill's novel, the play is adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford, who staged the ongoing West End production. This site-specific staging harks back to the show's earliest run more than 30 years ago, when it was staged in the theater bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

In The Woman in Black, a grieving lawyer believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the mysterious woman in black. In an attempt to exorcise the spirit, he engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his story. His plan begins innocently enough, but as the border between reality and fantasy blur, the horror starts.