The Visitor, Starring David Hyde Pierce, Announces Complete Casting

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for The Visitor, a world-premiere musical featuring a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next To Normal), and a book by Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Elmina's Kitchen). Performances will run from March 24-May 10 with an official April 15 opening in the Public's Newman Theater.

Directed by Daniel Sullivan with choreography by Lorin Latarro, the complete cast will feature Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble, Drummer), Bex Odorisio (Ensemble), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Lance Roberts (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Stephanie Torns (Swing), with Alysha Deslorieux joining the company as Zainab, replacing the previously announced Joaquina Kalukango, who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

Based on the acclaimed independent film by Thomas McCarthy, The Visitor is described as follows: "Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, the drummer Tarek and jewelry maker Zainab, Walter finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America that's lost its better angels."

The creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Brian Ronan, video design by Tal Yarden, orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi, music direction by Meg Zervoulis, and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.