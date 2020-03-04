The Roots' Tarik Trotter to Premiere New Musical Black No More

Black No More, a new musical by Tarik Trotter (Black Thought of the Roots) and Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), will have its world premiere in October 2020 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Scott Elliott will direct the production for his company, the New Group.

An adaptation of George S. Schuyler's satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel, Black No More is set in June 1928 and follows Howard University graduate Dr. Junius Crookman's plan to "solve the American race problem" when he discovers a mysterious machine that turns people white.

Trotter will star in and pen songs for in the production, with a cast that also includes Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, and more to be announced. Bill T. Jones will serve as choreographer.