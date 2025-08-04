Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, presented by bb² (Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey), Seaview, LD Entertainment, Playwrights Horizons, and Soho Rep, will play Seaview’s new off-Broadway home September 11-October 26. Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Public Obscenities), the play transfers to Studio Seaview after a three-times extended run in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons. This is the second production from Seaview, following the Sam Gold-directed Angry Alan, starring John Krasinski, in its renovated Rem Koolhaas-designed theater, formerly the home of Second Stage.

The ensemble cast members will return, including OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Between Two Knees) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (Go Back to Where You Are) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar (And Just Like That) as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Performer 6, and N’yomi Allure Stewart (A Raisin in the Sun) as Performer 4. Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (The Skin of Our Teeth) will play the role of Performer 2 until September 26, when K. Todd Freeman returns from directing Rajiv Joseph’s Mr. Wolf at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

The returning creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Montana Levi Blanco (costume designer), Isabella Byrd (lighting designer), Lee Kinney (sound design and original music), Cookie Jordan (wig and hair designer), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturg), UnkleDave’s Fight-House (intimacy coordination), Matt Carlin (props), Paul Rubin (aerial effects), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).