The Rolling Stone Cast Celebrates Opening Night at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater celebrated opening night of Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone, directed by Saheem Ali on July 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

The Rolling Stone actors James Udom, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Robert Gilbert.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The cast of six includes Ato Blankson-Wood, Latoya Edwards, Robert Gilbert, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Adenike Thomas, and James Udom.The production features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Japhy Weideman, and original music and sound by Justin Ellington.

Director Saheem Ali, actor Myra Lucretia Taylor, and playwright Chris Urch.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Set in Uganda, a country subjected to severe anti-homosexuality laws, The Rolling Stone is an intimate yet explosive family drama about two brothers at odds — one a gay man in a clandestine relationship, and the other a church pastor who fervently rails against the lifestyle his brother is forced to conceal.