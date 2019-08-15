The Office! A Musical Parody Announces Another Extension

The Office! A Musical Parody has announced another extension off-Broadway at the Theater Center. It will now run through January 19, 2020. The extension will take place just as the show celebrates its one-year mark, having began performances on September 24, 2018, and opened on October 8.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.

The current cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Tom McGovern, Taylor Coriell, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.