The Lyons Reunion and New Plays by Charly Evon Simpson and David Cale Set for Vineyard Season

The Vineyard Theatre has announced its new season, which begins with the previously announced Broadway transfers of Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H., coming to the Lyceum Theatre this fall.

The off-Broadway company will return to its Union Square home with the premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted, directed by Summer L. Williams who is making her New York directorial debut. The play, running February-March 2022, is a co-production with WP Theater, the first in a two-show collaboration between the companies. Spring 2022 will see the premiere of David Cale's one-woman show Sandra, directed by Leigh Silverman and featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Additional offerings include part two of Lessons in Survival, performed and created by the Commissary and directed by Tyler Thomas, as well as new commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Kirsten Childs, Jared Mezzocchi, Polly Pen, and Madeline Sayet. A virtual benefit reading of Nicky Silver's The Lyons, celebrating the play's 10th anniversary, will also take place, reuniting original stars Linda Lavin, Michael Esper, Kate Jennings Grant, Brenda Pressley, and Gregory Wooddell. Richard Schiff will read the role originated by the late Dick Latessa.

Further information about each production is still to be announced.