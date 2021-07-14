Vineyard's Is This A Room and Dana H. to Run on Broadway in Rotating Repertory

The acclaimed off-Broadway productions of Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. will transfer to Broadway this fall, running in rotating repertory at the Lyceum Theatre.

Is This A Room will preview beginning September 24 and open on October 11, with Dana H. previewing on October 1 and opening on October 17. The two productions will play alternating performances through January 16, 2022.

Both plays are inspired by true events. Is This A Room, which Satter conceived and directed, is a verbatim dramatization of the interrogation of NSA leaker Reality Winner, while Dana H., which is adapted by Hnath from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson and directed by Les Waters, is the harrowing story of Hnath's mother, a psych ward chaplain held captive in a series of Florida motels by a member of the Aryan brotherhood. The two plays were presented in succession as part of the Vineyard THeatre's 2019-2020 season, with the latter interrupted by the shutdown.

Emily Davis, who played Reality Winner in both the Vineyard Theatre and the Kitchen productions of Is This A Room, will make her Broadway debut in the drama, with further casting still to be announced. Deirdre O'Connell, who starred in Dana H. in the Vineyard, Goodman, and Center Theatre Group productions, will reprise her solo performance, lipsyncing for the duration of the play to the actual voice of Hnath's mother, Dana Higginbotham.

Additional information about each production is still to be announced.

Read our review of Dana H. here.

Read our review of Is This A Room here.