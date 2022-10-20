The Far Country Announces Cast for Atlantic Theater World Premiere

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for its world-premiere production of Lloyd Suh's The Far Country. Directed by Eric Ting, performances will run from November 17-January 1, 2023 with an official December 5 opening at the Linda Gross Theater.

The cast of The Far Country will feature Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy). The story is described as "an intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act."

The creative team includes scenic design by Clint Ramos; costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; sound design by Fan Zhang; and wigs, hair, and makeup by Tommy Kurzman.

The Far Country is an Atlantic commissioned play and a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.