Suzanne Vega Joins Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Cast

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega has joined the cast of Duncan Sheik and Jonathan Marc Sherman's musical adaptation of the film Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, running January 16-March 15, at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Scott Elliott directs.

Vega will take on the role of the Band Leader, which was originally announced to be played by Sheik. She joins Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob), and Michael Zegen (Ted), as well as Jamie Mohamdein, who will serve as ensemble.

The musical is described as "a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them."

The production has scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Jessica Paz, additional lyrics by Amanda Green, choreography by Kelly Devine, musical direction by Jason Hart, and musical coordination by Antoine Silverman. Music coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Music director is Jason Hart.