Sunday, by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne, Releases Photos

Atlantic Theater Company has released production photos of Sunday, by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Directed and choreographed by Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation), the production, which began previews September 4, opens September 23 for a limited engagement through October 13 at the Linda Gross Theater. Check out some of the photos below.

Christian Strange, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Zane Pais, and Juliana Canfield star in Sunday.

(© Monique Carboni)

In Sunday, "friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out." The play was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with the generous support of Jean Doumanian Productions.

Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Juliana Canfield in Sunday.

(© Monique Carboni)

Sunday features Juliana Canfield (The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel, Maurice Jones (The Lifespan of a Fact), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott (Sweetbitter), and Christian Strange.

Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Sadie Scott star in Atlantic Theater Company's world-premiere production of Sunday.

(© Monique Carboni)

Sunday boasts scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.