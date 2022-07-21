Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Returns Off-Broadway This Fall

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will return off-Broadway this fall, beginning performances September 12 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's. The musical send-up, which had its initial New York run in summer 2021 at the Players Theatre, will have an official press opening on September 22 and is scheduled for a 16-week limited engagement through January 1, 2023.

Per press materials, "Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and all its campy ‘80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland."

This production reunites original creative team members Jonathan Hogue (book, music, and lyrics), Nick Flatto (director), Michael Kaish (music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements), and Ashley Marinelli (choreographer). Additional information, including complete casting and design team, will be announced shortly.