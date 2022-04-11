Skylar Astin to Play Seymour in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors

Film, television, and Broadway veteran Skylar Astin has been announced as the next Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, now running at the Westside Theatre. Astin begins his run Tuesday, May 17, following Conrad Ricamora's final performance on May 15. Tickets to the production are currently on sale through January 8, 2023.

Astin is widely known for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and played Georg in the Tony-winning original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. He also starred as Max in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Greg Serrano in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Roy in Wreck-It Ralph, and can currently be seen in Grey's Anatomy in the role of Todd Eames.

Andrew Call (Groundhog Day, Grease: Live) will be joining the Little Shop of Horrors cast as well, stepping into the role of Orin Scrivello, DDS May 3-29, while original cast member Christian Borle takes a leave of absence from the production. Borle will return to the production on May 31.

Also joining the company will be Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change), taking on the role of Mushnik beginning April 19. He replaces original cast member Tom Alan Robbins who plays his final performance on April 17. The musical additionally features three new urchins: Tatiana Lofton as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon, and Khadija Sankoh as Crystal.

Rounding out the cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life With Judy Garland) as Audrey, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, and an ensemble featuring Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

Little Shop of Horrors is described as follows: "Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race."

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical returns to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs.