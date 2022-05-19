Plays by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Samuel D. Hunter in Signature Theatre's 2022-23 Season

Signature Theatre has announced its 2022-23 season, which promises to get very personal with some of America's best-known playwrights,

It kicks off with the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes's My Broken Language, adapted from her eponymous memoir. Hudes (In the Heights) directs a play that merges monologue, literary reading, music, and movement in its depiction of six Puerto Rican womens' lives in Philadelphia.

That is followed by the New York revival (and off-Broadway debut) of Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise, about a lapsed Evangelical working at the Hobby Lobby of his Idaho hometown following a personal tragedy. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God is currently making its world premiere at Signature and was just named Best Play of the year by the New York Drama Critics' Circle. You can read TheaterMania's review here.

The winter stretch of the season will see the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's Letters from Max, a stage adaptation of Ruhl's correspondence with her late student, the poet Max Ritvo. Kate Whoriskey directs.

Finally, Signature will present the world premiere of Grass by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon). Semi-autobiographical, the plays is about a cross-country mother-son roadtrip, with stops at Civil Rights museums all across the south. Jacobs-Jenkins directs.

Exact performance dates and casting will be announced later.