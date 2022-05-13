A Case for the Existence of God Named Best Play by New York Drama Critics' Circle

The New Drama Critics' Circle met on Thursday, May 12, and voted to name Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God the Best Play of the 2021-22 season. Currently making its world premiere at Signature Theatre, A Case for the Existence of God is about a man trying to purchase his great-grandparents' Idaho homestead in the face of bad credit and poor job prospects. He forges a very close relationship with his mortgage broker, a man he once ridiculed (but mostly ignored) in high school.

The Circle also voted to name Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Kimberly Akimbo Best Musical of the season. Based on Lindsay-Abaire's 2000 play about a teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to appear much older than she actually is, the musical debuted off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in December. The production, starring Victoria Clark, is transferring to Broadway this fall.

In addition to Play and Musical, the Circle awarded a special citation to actor-director Austin Pendleton for his remarkable 60-year career in the theater (Pendleton is currently appearing on Broadway in The Minutes).

A special citation was also awarded to Sanaz Toossi for Emerging Talent. A new playwright on the New York scene, Toossi had a breakout season English (at Atlantic Theater Company) and Wish You Were Here, which is currently running at Playwrights Horizons.

Founded in 1935, the New York Drama Critics' Circle is an association of professional theater critics writing for New York-based publications. A full list of voting members can be found here.