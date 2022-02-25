Victoria Clark and Full Off-Broadway Cast Will Lead Kimberly Akimbo to Broadway

The acclaimed Atlantic Theater Company production of Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's musical Kimberly Akimbo will transfer to Broadway this fall. Previews will begin October 12, with opening night set for November 10.

Directed by Jessica Stone, the Broadway production will feature the full off-Broadway company, led by Tony winner Victoria Clark in the title role, alongside Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. Danny Mefford is the choreographer.

Based on Lindsay-Abaire's 2000 play about a young woman suffering from a rare disease that makes her appear to be an old woman, Kimberly Akimbo is the story of a New Jersey teen dealing with all of the baggage that comes with that — and then some. Lindsay-Abaire pens the book and lyrics, with Tesori composing the score.

Additional information, including the theater and creative team, will be announced in the coming months.

Of the 2021 off-Broadway run, TheaterMania critic David Gordon called the show "pretty damn delightful." Read his full review here.